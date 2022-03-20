‘KL Rahul was playing slow for Punjab Kings’: Ex-KKR batter makes stern assessment about Lucknow Super Giants captain

A smart custodian of the game, KL Rahul will be seen leading a new franchise - Lucknow Super Giants - in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts from March 26. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has cemented his place in the national team, has made big gains in the lucrative T20 league. He won the Orange Cap in 2020 but is yet to get his hands on the silverware as a captain, something which he would like to add to his resume.

However, the task won't be an easy one and former India Test opener Aakash Chopra made some stern assessment about the 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter.

Chopra feels that his batting was relatively slow while leading the Punjab Kings and feels he needs to get rid of that while playing for his new franchise.

"Rahul has a clean slate like Hardik Pandya. But Rahul's big challenge will be that he was playing slow for Punjab Kings because the team was like that. Now the team would have been picked after asking you. Tell how good a captain you are because you don't have an excuse now, there is no story now."

"Now play freely. This is now or never, do or die. This is what matters, Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower will be there, two good brains. You are a good captain, you are a phenomenal player, get the best out of yourself," Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Rahul has so far featured in 94 IPL matches, in which he has amassed 3273 runs, which includes two triple-digit knock. Batting at an average of 55.83, Rahul scored 670 runs in 14 matches in the 2020 edition. In the following edition, the 31-year-old had another stellar season with the bat, amassing 626 runs from 13 matches.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants will kick-off their campaign against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans on March 28.

