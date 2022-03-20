'As a batter, you're thinking 'how many boundaries can I hit?'': Karthik rewinds to 8-ball knock in Nidahas Trophy final

His last over display in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final was arguably the best outing of Dinesh Karthik's career in India colours. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batter dished out a phenomenal 8-ball 29 comprising two fours and three sixes to help secure India a memorable win against Bangladesh. With five needed off the final delivery, Karthik whacked a six off Soumya Sarkar, etching one of recent sporting history's most iconic moments. (Also Read | 'That's something none of the captains had previously done': Shreyas Iyer reveals why Rahul is his 'favourite captain')

The 36-year-old Karthik may have last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, but he's putting in the hard yards to turn up for his new IPL franchise this year. He was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a price of ₹5.50 crore in the recent mega auction.

Recalling the iconic Nidahas Trophy moment in his first practice session for the Bangalore outfit, Karthik said, "So I was obviously waiting for my turn and it came pretty late in the game. Two overs and 34 runs - as a batter you are thinking 'how many boundaries can I hit?' That is exactly what I was thinking, got lucky with a few shots and as they say, the rest is history."

"It is a very important day in my life. Every sportsman for how many years they play they are always remembered for a few things. As a cricketer, that would definitely be something people will remember me by."

Faf du Plessis will be seen leading Bangalore in the impending season and former skipper Virat Kohli remains to be a vital part of their batting attack. Karthik, who is also being seen as someone who can add value to the team's batting and leadership bunch, opened up honing his finishing skills and new role with the IPL 2016 runners-up. With AB de Villiers' departure, Karthik has big shoes to fill in the middle-order.

"That is the aim, like for everyone else in the middle-order, to try and hit as many boundaries as you can. It is a challenge but a very interesting one for everybody.

"For the last two years, I have been trying to do that role as well. Here as well, the role is clear - try and achieve whatever we can at the backend of the innings. Do whatever is required for the team, either setting the target or winning the game. So that is what I will be focusing on," Karthik further added .

Eyeing an elusive IPL title, RCB will open their campaign against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on March 27. They are slotted in Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans two times each.