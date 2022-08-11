KL Rahul named India captain for Zimbabwe tour, Shikhar Dhawan appointed his deputy

Star batter KL Rahul is set to lead the Indian team in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe after getting a clearance from the BCCI medical team. Seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan will be his deputy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The batter was initially left out of the India squad for the series after aggravating his hamstring injury, which could have also hampered his T20 World Cup chances. It was reported that Rahul was unable to recover despite undergoing a successful sports hernia surgery.

Dhawan was earlier announced as the captain in Rahul's absence. The right-handed batter also missed the West Indies assignment after contracting Covid-19.

"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," a BCCI statement read.

Rahul's addition takes the Indian squad strength to 16, as he hasn't replaced any player from the initial 15-member contingent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I wanted to clarify a couple of things about my health and fitness. My surgery in June was successful and I had begun my training with hope of returning to national duty for the tour of West Indies. Unfortunately, as I was returning to full fitness, I tested positive for Covid 19," Rahul had tweeted after not being included in the original squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

"This naturally pushes things back by a couple of weeks but I aim to recover as quickly as possible and be available for selection as quickly as I can," he further wrote.

"To represent the country is highest honour and I cannot wait to get out there back in blue."

The Zimbabwe series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League – a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will tour Zimbabwe for the first time in six years. The last time India were in Zimbabwe was when the team, led by MS Dhoni, played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016.

The KL Rahul-led Indian side will play 3 ODIs in Zimbabwe on August 18, 20 and 22 this month.

While India have rested many top players including regular captain Rohit Sharma and his predecessor Virat Kohli, the tour will feature Deepak Chahar, who has spent nearly six months battling a hamstring injury. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has recovered from a wrist injury to return to the side.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhuman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON