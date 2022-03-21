'We stopped feeling normal. It just became a routine': India senior opens up on 'difficult' time during Windies series

India's star batter KL Rahul will make a return to action when he leads the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The Super Giants – making their maiden appearance in the tournament – will take on fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans on March 28. Rahul had not been part of India's squads for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the end of the side's home season earlier this month.

In a conversation on ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on Clubhouse, Rahul opened up on the bubble fatigue, which has become a prevalent issue among sportspersons across multiple sports since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past two years, athletes have been forced to lead an isolated bubble-life due to the pandemic. Though KL Rahul is one of the most level-headed players in the team, he believes it has started taking a mental toll on him too.

“I was quite okay initially, but I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me,” he said.

Rahul played in the ODI series against West Indies but was ruled out of the T20Is due to a hamstring injury. He was eventually forced to skip the Sri Lanka series as well.

“It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubble I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself. I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and me were chatting about how it’s getting more difficult especially when your families can’t come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake-up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," Rahul said.

However, the 29-year-old Indian, who is now a part of the leadership group with his ascension to vice-captaincy in the limited-overs formats, said that the bubble brought players closer.

“The good thing was the bubble, the quarantines got the players together, we got to know each other better. I have gotten to know the players I have been with for 4-5 years better on a personal level and formed a much deeper friendship. You are constantly improving because you are chatting with your fellow players about the game. That’s all we know to be honest. We only know about cricket," said Rahul.