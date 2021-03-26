KL Rahul reacts on competition for keeper's spot with Rishabh Pant in India limited-overs squad, says 'can't sit back'

KL Rahul found himself among runs in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday. After having a tough time in the T20I series, the Karnataka batsman found his mojo back as he smashed an unbeaten 43-ball 62, with the help of 4 boundaries and as many sixes. His knock played a vital role in taking India’s score beyond 300-run mark. The hosts posted 317 for 5 and in reply, England were bowled out for 251 despite a rollicking start.

Rahul was dropped from the final T20I against England following a series of failures with the bat. He may have overcome those hurdles but still faces a healthy competition for the wicketkeeper’s slot with Rishabh Pant who has been in outstanding form lately.

While addressing a virtual press-conference on Thursday, Rahul said that the competition will always be high until he is a part of the Indian team. He added that the side has a pool of talented players which drives an individual to push himself and get better.

“When you are part of this Indian team, you always know competition would be really high. You can never sit back and feel comfortable like you own your position. That's the good thing, our team has high talent, players will always come in. As a player in this team, you always try to push yourself and try to get better with each passing day,” Rahul said.

Answering whether it's easier to start afresh in a new series, Rahul replied, “Like I said, the ODI format, playing at number five, I could take a little more time than I did maybe in T20s. Having spent a little time in the middle, having played a couple of good shots, the footwork got better.

“When I walked in, Shikhar was batting well. I knew when Krunal walked in, I realised we had to stitch a partnership together, when you stop thinking about your own personal game and when there is responsibility in front of you, you start thinking clearer, having spent 20-25 balls in the middle, I started to feel more confident,” said Rahul.

(With Agency Inputs)