KL Rahul removes his cap before shaking hands with MS Dhoni in LSG vs CSK post-match scenes. This follows…

The love and respect MS Dhoni receives wherever he plays in the IPL is second to none. Opposition teams treat the matches against Chennai Super Kings as an away game even while playing at their home ground purely because of Dhoni. His presence is more than enough to turn an entire stadium yellow for a CSK match. It is not even a question any more. Ticket prices go over the roof, decibel levels break new records every time he walks out to the field. And yet, every time, there is something new that keeps adding to the marvel that is Dhoni. KL Rahul takes his cap off before meeting MS Dhoni

This time, during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match at the Ekana Stadium, it was KL Rahul's gesture for Dhoni. After LSG beat CSK by 8 wickets in a superb all-round show, the players of both sides lined up to shake hands, quite the usual scenes after every cricket match. But what happened when Rahul and Dhoni came face-to-face for the handshake is not something that is seen very often in the cricket field.

The LSG captain took his cap off - treated as a mark of respect - before shaking Dhoni's hands. It was assumed that Rahul reserved the special gesture only for Dhoni as he had his cap on when he was shaking CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's hands seconds before. Videos captured Rahul taking his cap off when he approached Dhoni, who was lined up after Gaikwad.

The duo then shared a quick chat with big smiles before moving ahead to shake hands with the other players.

KL Rahul removed his cap before shaking hands with MS Dhoni: Watch video

Rahul, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his fluent 82 off 53 balls that helped LSG chase down the 177-run target in 19 overs, reserved high praise for Dhoni.

"I would have been happy with 160. Felt the wicket was slow, with a bit of grip but not too much. 160-165 would have been ideal. But MSD walks in and the bowlers feel intimidated. He walked in and the bowlers were under pressure, the crowd was really loud, he hit those sixes...has done it in the past," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

CSK were 141 for 6 when Dhoni walked out to bat with only two overs remaining. The defeating noise took the match situation out of the equation but not for Dhoni. He knew CSK needed a big finish. He played nine of the 12 remaining deliveries of the CSK innings and smashed three fours and two sixes, scoring 28 runs at a strike rate of 311 to push CSK's total to 176 at the end of 20 overs.

LSG paid the price for a sloppy overrate as Dhoni slammed a four and a six off Mohsin before smashing Thakur for another maximum. He finished the innings with two more fours as 19 came off the last over.

It, however, wasn't enough to ensure a CSK win as Rahul and Quinton de Kock's 134-run opening partnership made the 177-run target a walk in the park for LSG.