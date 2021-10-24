KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or Ishan Kishan? Gautam Gambhir names his picks for India openers

As India gear up for their opening contest of the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan, there is one question in everyone's minds - who will open the batting for Virat Kohli's team. While Kohli batted brilliantly as an opener in the Indian Premier League UAE leg, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also proved their mettle in the IPL in the same role, and in the warm-up games.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo's Talk Tactic segment, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said that he thinks Kohli should bat at no. 3.

"No, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma to open the innings. Virat Kohli to bat at no. 3," Gambhir said.

On being further asked if he sees Ishan Kishan getting a chance to open the innings in the tournament, Gambhir said that he does not see it happening. Kishan scored 70* runs in 46 balls in the T20 World cup warm-up game against England, making a case for himself to be included in the Indian XI.

But Gambhir thinks that if either Rahul or Rohit fail to get going, then Kohli is likely to take the opener's slot instead of Kishan.

“I don't think so. If KL Rahul or Rohit Sharma do not fire, then probably Virat Kohli should open the batting. I don't think Ishan Kishan will get an opportunity, in my scheme of things, to be honest,” he added.

Earlier, in a press conference last week, Kohli had also hinted that he believes Rahul to be the right person to open the innings along with Rohit, based on the form he displayed in the IPL.