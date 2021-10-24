Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka bank on bowlers to rattle Bangladesh

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Both the teams had to incur the longer road to make the Super 12 of the competition unlike others who gained a direct qualification based on their ICC rankings. Bangladesh suffered a shock loss to Scotland in the Qualifiers before bouncing back to winnings ways to make the next round. Sri Lanka, a two-time runners-up and 2014 champions, scripted a rather dominating run to the Super 12, winning all their three games. Pooled alongside Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and England in Group 1- in what has been named as the Group of Death - both teams will want to make a good start in the competition.

Follow Live Score and Updates: