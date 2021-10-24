Home / Cricket / Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka bank on bowlers to rattle Bangladesh
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka bank on bowlers to rattle Bangladesh

  • Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Follow Live Score Updates of Group 1 tie of Super 12 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Sharjah
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 02:23 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2021: Both the teams had to incur the longer road to make the Super 12 of the competition unlike others who gained a direct qualification based on their ICC rankings. Bangladesh suffered a shock loss to Scotland in the Qualifiers before bouncing back to winnings ways to make the next round. Sri Lanka, a two-time runners-up and 2014 champions, scripted a rather dominating run to the Super 12, winning all their three games. Pooled alongside Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and England in Group 1- in what has been named as the Group of Death - both teams will want to make a good start in the competition.

 

Follow Live Score and Updates:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 24, 2021 02:22 PM IST

    Sri Lanka bank on their bowlers

    In the three qualifying games they played in the T20 World Cup, they bowled out the opponents for 96, 101 and 44. They have two express fast bowlers in Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara and a mystery spinner in Maheesh Theekshana, although he is likely to miss out having picked up a side injury in the game against the Netherlands. He might be replaced by off-spinner Akila Dananjaya.

  • Oct 24, 2021 02:11 PM IST

    What to expect in Sharjah?

    The pitches are no longer a batting paradise as we had seen in IPL 2020. It is now on the slower side. Batters have managed to hit sixes almost every 23 balls in IPL 2021. The highest score in the four games played as part of World T20 2021 was 126. Spinners and pacers have both performed equally well in IPL 2021.

  • Oct 24, 2021 01:55 PM IST

    Head-to-head record

    Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other only once in T20 World Cup, back in 2007, the inaugural edition. Sri Lanka had won by 64 runs in Johannesburg. Overall, they lead 7-4 in T20Is, but lost both their last two encounters against Bangladesh.

  • Oct 24, 2021 12:55 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Pooled in a challenging group, both teams would want to script a perfect start in Sharjah and bag the crucial winning points. Stay tuned for updates

Topics
t20 world cup sri lanka bangladesh
cricket

cricket

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Sign out