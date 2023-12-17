KL Rahul to give Samson a chance? Gaikwad to open for hosts: India's predicted XI for 1st South Africa ODI

After managing to hold hosts South Africa to a 1-1 draw in their three-match T20I series, Team India will begin their three-match ODI series on Sunday in Johannesburg. India put in a dominant display in the final T20I, thrashing the Proteas by 106 runs. Chasing 202, South Africa were bowled out for 95 in 13.5 overs, courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav.

Sanju Samson in action for India.(Getty)

Initially, a century by Suryakumar Yadav (100) and half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) saw India post 201/7 in 20 overs. For the visitors, Keshav Maharaj and Lizaad Williams took two wickets each. The three-match ODI series will also be without senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, KL Rahul will captain the side in this series.

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed the entire T20I series against South Africa, due to an illness reportedly. If fit, he is expected to be the first-choice opener in the first ODI, and the rest of the series. He is in good form and was decent against Australia. He is expected to open with Sai Sudharsan, who will look to impress.

Tilak Varma will slot in at no. 3, in place of absent Kohli. Shreyas Iyer will come in at no. 4 and he has been in sensational form for India lately and could be their key batter on Sunday, especially after his stunning World Cup form. Skipper Rahul will fit in at no. 5, and his experience will come in handy against South Africa.

Rahul might not don the gloves and Sanju Samson could take up that role and fit in at no. 6. The RR skipper will be looking to impress. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh will take up the finisher role with all-rounder Axar Patel in no. 7 and 8 respectively. Rinku's expertise in the death overs will come in handy for India.

The tailenders will consist of Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar. Arshdeep will share spin duties with Axar. Meanwhile, Arshdeep, Avesh and Mukesh will make up the pace battery.

India's predicted XI vs South Africa, 1st ODI:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan

Middle and top-order: Tilak Verma Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson (wk)

Power-hitter: Rinku Singh

All-rounder: Axar Patel

Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav

Pacers: Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

