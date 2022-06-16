KL Rahul to miss India's tour of England, will travel to Germany for treatment, says Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that KL Rahul will not be playing in India's limited overs matches against England either and has been ruled out of the tour entirely due to injury. The 30-year-old had earlier been ruled out of India's ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa due to a recurring groin injury.

Rahul was supposed to captain India in the series with Rohit Sharma being rested.

"That is correct, the board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon," Shah told Cricbuzz. It was further reported that Rahul is set to fly out to Germany by the end of this month or early July.

Rahul was initially included in the Indian squad that was set to play the postponed fifth Test against England at Old Trafford as well. He was named vice-captain under Rohit Sharma for the tour and it means that the selectors will now have to name a different deputy.

A batch of Indian players left for England on Thursday. No replacements have been announced for Rahul but the group who left on Thursday included Shubman Gill, who could fill in as the opener.

The Edgbaston Test will be played from July 1 to 5 after which they will play three T20Is against England from July 7 to 10. The tour ends with a three-match ODI series from July 12 to 17.

