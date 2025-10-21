KL Rahul's situation sympathised with as ‘tough to adapt’ fact laid bare: ‘He’s nearly batted at all 11 positions'

KL Rahul is a proper team man. His entire career has been about him shuffling up and down the batting order. So it is not surprising that Axar Patel came ahead of the wicketkeeper-batter in the first ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The right-hander's quickfire knock of 38 was crucial in India posting a somewhat respectable total in the allotted 26 overs after the match was curtailed due to rain. However, this did not prove to be enough as the hosts chased down the target comfortably. KL Rahul scored 38 runs in the first ODI against Australia. (AP)

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has now reacted to Rahul being constantly shuffled, sympathising with his situation, saying it must be tough for him to adapt as he doesn't have a fixed position.'

Over the years, Rahul's best spot has been No.5 in ODIs, where he has scored 1,299 runs with an average of 56.47, including two centuries and nine fifties. However, ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach, Rahul has been used quite often at the No. 6 position, as the former India opening batter is fond of left-right combinations.

However, McGrath reckons if Rahul continues to be tinkered with, then it can mess with his confidence. The legendary Australian pacer also hailed the batter for being versatile.

"They've sort of moved him around. I think he's nearly batted at all 11 positions at some stage. It must be tough for him to adapt. But he's one of those versatile players. He top-scored for India in fairly tough conditions," McGrath said on the Fast Bowling Cartel YouTube channel.

"So, from opening down to I am not sure how low he has batted. Sometimes that can mess with your confidence, but I think for him, maybe he's just used to it and adapts. He keeps as well, so he's a very versatile player," he added.

KL Rahul's golden run

The right-handed batter has been having a golden run in 2025. The batter first played a crucial role in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, helping the team win the eight-team tournament. He then came into his own in the Test format, scoring more than 500 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England as he finally got a long rope as an opener after the retirement of Rohit Sharma.

Rahul backed his form up with a century in the series opener against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He then rounded the series off with a match-winning half-century in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.