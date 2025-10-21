Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill slammed for ‘rubbish’ KL Rahul call in Perth: ‘It was an absurd decision by the team’

Former BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth criticised Team India’s management for sending KL Rahul too low in the order, even below Axar Patel. The former skipper feels India are not maximising Rahul’s batting potential despite his current excellent form. The stylish batter came out to bat at number six while Axar was sent to bat over him at five. The duo did made valuable contributions after the top order failure in the overcast conditions. KL Rahul was the standout batter for India in Perth.(AFP)

Rahul scored a crucial 38 in 31 balls, with two fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 122.58. He impressed with his fluent strokeplay, negotiating the bounce well and finding gaps with his crisp straight drives and successive pulls off Ellis for fours. He turned up the heat against the spinners, particularly targeting Matthew Short, smashing him for back-to-back sixes and keeping India’s momentum alive.

Former India captain Srikkanth slammed the team management for batting Rahul below Axar, calling it “absurd” and insisting the wicketkeeper batter deserves a higher spot given his in-form performances and match-winning potential.

"I told before only that KL Rahul should play ahead of Shreyas Iyer. It was an absurd decision by the team and management. You are leaving him and looking somewhere else. If he scores he scores a lot. Axar Patel going higher than KL is absolute rubbish," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"KL Rahul should be playing the maximum number of balls"

The 1983 World Cup-winning star said that if he was the captain, he would have play him it over Shreyas Iyer at number 4 to maximise his talent.

“The point is not whether Axar played well or not. You have one of the best and classy player in your XI. KL should have come at five. If I was the captain I would even have sent him at four in fact. The conditions in the subcontinent are different than in Australia. He should be playing the maximum number of balls.”

Srikkanth further criticised India’s batting approach in Perth, saying rain saved them and questioning the decision to delay Nitish Kumar Reddy’s promotion despite his big-hitting potential.

"By any chance had they gone up to 160 and did not lose more wickets, the DLS score would be more and probably things could have favored India. If we talk neutrally rain actually saved them. Another mistake they made was by not sending Nitish after KL and Axar got out. You took him as a big hitter in the team then put him in front. Do not go behind the left-right combination," he added.