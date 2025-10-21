PCB’s captaincy chaos refuses to end, Shaheen Afridi takes the hot seat as Pakistan’s third ODI skipper in 12 months

The Pakistan cricket team continues to be in disarray, witnessing its third ODI captaincy change in just 12 months. Once considered a powerhouse in world cricket, the team has struggled for consistency, slipping to be a mid-table side. The search for a leader capable of restoring Pakistan’s dominance and guiding the next generation remains ongoing. The PCB, on Monday, announced Shaheen Shah Afridi as their new ODI captain replacing Mohammad Rizwan who took over the charge last year. The constant changes in the PCB has also impacted the change in the leadership on a regular basis. Shaheen Afridi replaced Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI captain.(AFP)

It all began when Babar Azam was removed from the captaincy following Pakistan's disastrous 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. Failing to progress past the group stage after losses to India and the USA, an associate nation team, Pakistan undertook major changes in their T20I setup. Babar was sacked from white-ball captaincy as his 50-over captaincy record was equally underwhelming with Pakistan failing to reach semis in 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rizwan took over the charge from Babar but not much changed after that. Pakistan’s leadership was a rollercoaster of inconsistency under Rizwan. He began strongly with a historic 2-1 ODI series win in Australia in November 2024, their first there in 22 years. Success followed with a 3-0 home sweep over South Africa and a 2-1 win in Zimbabwe. Yet 2025 brought setbacks: Pakistan lost the home tri-series final to New Zealand and exited the Champions Trophy in the group stage. They failed to register a single win in the marquee event at home.

Menanwhile, the final nail in the coffin was put in against West Indies, where Pakistan suffered a 2-1 series defeat—their first in the Caribbean in 34 years—highlighting ongoing leadership instability.

Pakistan have once again decided to make changes to ODI captaincy as Rizwan didn't get the longer rope after the recent underwhelming results as the board decided to hand over the reins to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Meanwhile, earier when Babar was sacked after 2024 T20 World Cup, Shaheen was appointed the captain in shortest format but it didn't last long. He led Pakistan in five Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand in January last year but was relieved of the role after a 4-1 defeat.

Mike Hesson backs Shaheen Afridi for big role

The PCB has once again decided to back Shaheen for the big leadership role with the backing of head coach Mike Hesson.

"A meeting of the selection committee, also attended by Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, decided that Shaheen will lead Pakistan's ODI side against South Africa," said a PCB release.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the board will go back to him as T20I captain too considering Salman Ali Agha's poor show with the bat and recent Asia Cup defeat. Several former cricketers have raised question over Salman's place in the side and asserted that the captaincy quota has helped him retain his place so far.

Shaheen will lead the Pakistan team in the three-match ODI series as he will be put under the lens and might be an audtion for the T20I captaincy too.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's coaching setup has also seen upheaval. After parting ways with India’s World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten last year, they appointed Aqib Javed as interim coach. However, stability remained elusive as Pakistan suffered group stage exit in Champions Trophy and the PCB decided to make another change in coaching department with Mike Hesson taking over the charge.