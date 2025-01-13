Kohli ‘didn’t like' Rayudu: Ex-India star drops bombshell rant on controversial 2019 World Cup snub, reveals ‘he had…’

The 2019 ODI World Cup was filled with drama for Team India, where they crashed to a semi-final defeat against New Zealand. The semi-final was also MS Dhoni’s final match as he announced his retirement from international cricket soon afterwards. Before the tournament even began, controversy hit India regarding the team selection as Ambati Rayudu, a fan favourite, was left out of the roster. Speaking on Lallantop, former India star and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa recalled Rayudu’s controversial snub and blamed it on Virat Kohli, who was the captain. Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu are former India teammates.

Uthappa also tore into Kohli for his treatment of legend Yuvraj Kohli after his recovery from cancer. “If he (Virat Kohli) didn't like anyone, he didn't feel someone is good, then they were cut. (Ambati) Rayudu is the prime example. You feel bad. Everybody has preferences, I agree but you cannot close the door on a player after taking him to the cusp. He had World Cup clothes, World Cup kit bag, everything was there at his home. A player would be thinking that he is going to the World Cup. But you shut the door on him. That wasn't fair according to me,” Uthappa revealed, in his bombshell interview.

Virat Kohli's key role

Rayudu wasn’t called-up even when India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan due to an injury. The same remained the case after Vijay Shankar was injured. Meanwhile, Rayudu also didn’t hold back as he took to social media to make his feelings known. During an interview later, Rayudu revealed that he and former chief selector MSK Prasad didn’t get along well. Prasad was the chief selector during the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Prasad, in response, has gone on to state that the committee consisted of other selectors too, and even the captain had a role in decisions.

Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on May 29, 2023. In India, he last played for Chennai Super Kings, and resigning for them in 2022 for ₹6.75 crores. Rayudu won the IPL trophy a record six times, being the only other than Rohit Sharma to bag such a feat. He was a part of the Indian team that won the 2018 Asia Cup.