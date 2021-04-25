IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against CSK
Virat Kohli in action for RCB.(PTI)
Virat Kohli in action for RCB.(PTI)
cricket

Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against CSK

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Mumbai
UPDATED ON APR 25, 2021 10:09 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game on Sunday.

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," a media release said.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined 12 lakh," it further stated.

Sunday's defeat was RCB's first of the season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP