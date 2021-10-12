Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Kohli involved in heated exchange with umpire during RCB vs KKR match, throws ball onto the pitch in frustration - Watch
cricket

Kohli involved in heated exchange with umpire during RCB vs KKR match, throws ball onto the pitch in frustration - Watch

Playing his final match as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli lost his cool when umpire Virender Sharma declared a leg before call against Rahul Tripathi not out.
Virat Kohli and Virender Sharma did not see eye-to-eye. (BCCI)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 07:49 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Playing his final match as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli lost his cool when umpire Virender Sharma declared a leg before call against Rahul Tripathi not out. Bowling the seventh over of the innings, Yuzvendra Chahal rapped KKR Rahul Tripathi on the pads, which led to a huge appeal, but umpire Sharma, who had a rather ordinary match, did not flinch.

As the entire RCB bunch appeared in disbelief, Kohli, after consulting with Chahal and wicketkeeper batsman Srikar Bharat took the review. The DRS showed that the ball would go on to hit the stumps. It was three reds and Tripathi had to head back. The RCB unit erupted including Kohli, who gave a glare to Sharma.

Also Read | Virat Kohli opens up on future with RCB after Bangalore knocked out of IPL 2021

It did not end there. RCB had struck with their review but Kohli walked up to Sharma and argued with him over the call. He threw the ball onto the pitch in frustration and had a few animated words with Sharma. Chris Gaffney, from square leg, intervened and asked Kohli to get on with the game. The discussion ended with a smile on Kohli's face but not before he was involved with a heated exchange with umpire Sharma.

RELATED STORIES

It was the third wrong call given by Sharma in the match. Earlier in the match, he RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel out before both decisions were overturned with the help of DRS. On air, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar came to the defence of Sharma, saying the umpire should not be in any need to explain his decision to anyone.

Also Read | Sunil Narine as pivot, KKR end Virat Kohli dream as RCB captain 

"He doesn't have to give an explanation. He has taken a call, right or wrong, it's his call," Gavaskar said.

In his final match as RCB captain, Kohli lost to KKR by six wickets to be knocked out of IPL 2021. With this, Kohli's 10-year-long association with RCB as captain came to an end. Incidentally, Kohli scored 39 in both his first and last match as RCB skipper.

Topics
ipl 2021 ipl virat kohli rcb
