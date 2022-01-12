Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Kohli left his ego behind in the kit bag’: Gambhir impressed with Virat's disciplined approach in Cape Town
cricket

‘Kohli left his ego behind in the kit bag’: Gambhir impressed with Virat's disciplined approach in Cape Town

Impressed with the Kohli's display, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that the captain kept his ego aside.
India's Virat Kohli in action.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India Test captain Virat Kohli displayed a rare side of him as he scored 79 off 201 balls on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The skipper who was dismissed previously while trying to nudge balls going wide of the off stump, showed more discipline with his shot selection, a fact which was also highlighted by Vikram Rathour, team's batting coach, after the close of play.  

Kohli's gritty display helped India reach 223/10 in their first innings. Such was his composure that the Indian captain looked onset towards ending his century drought, however, he failed to do so after running out of partners.

Also Read | ‘Sometimes 79 has more quality than 100’: Cricket fraternity hail Kohli's lone battle against SA in series decider

Impressed with the Kohli's display, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that the captain kept his ego aside, before adding that he waited for the poor balls instead of launching at every delivery.   

"Virat has said many times that when you go to England, you should leave behind your ego in India. Today, Virat Kohli left behind his ego in the kit bag and this knock reminds me of his very succesful tour of England, where he got beaten many times but left a lot of deliveries outside off-stump," said Gambhir while reviewing the first day's play on Star Sports

RELATED STORIES

IND vs SA: India toss away advantage by batting first

"Today, in the same way, he left deliveries outside off-stump, he got beaten as well but kept his ego with himself. He did not try to dominate the bowlers on every delivery," he added. 

In response to India's first-inning total, South Africa reached 17/1 at stumps and lost the crucial wicket of captain Dean Elgar. Aiden Markram along with night-watchman Keshav Maharaj will resume South Africa's charge on Day 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
virat kohli india vs south africa
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP