Kohli reminds Smriti Mandhana and co of RCB's win ahead of WPL 2025 opener: ‘With the load off your back...’

Virat Kohli has sent his best wishes to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the side gears up for the title defence in the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The WPL 2025 gets underway on Friday, February 14, with the opening contest between RCB, the defending champions, and Ashleigh Gardener's Gujarat Giants. Virat Kohli sends a special message to Smriti Mandhana ahead of RCB's WPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Giants (PTI-X (screengrab))

The opening fixture of WPL 2025 will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. RCB did not qualify for the playoffs in the tournament's opening edition. The side changed their fortunes in WPL 2024, winning the competition after defeating Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the final.

In a video message, Kohli asked Smriti Mandhana and co to play with freedom as the load is off their backs after winning the title last season.

“I would like to wish the women’s team all the very best for the upcoming WPL season. It’s amazing what you did last year and I just hope that you can continue to ride that momentum and take that confidence into this tournament as well,” Kohli said in the video.

“There’s no shortage of talent and we’ve seen last year as well and I’m sure that with the load off your back already of winning the title, you will go out there and express yourself and enjoy the support you get from fans all over India. So, I wish you all the best for the upcoming season,” Kohli added.

RCB hit with injury woes

Smriti Mandhana's RCB have a lot of thinking to do as the franchise have been hit with several injury concerns. Sophie Molineux is out injured and Kate Cross has withdrawn from the season for injury rehab.

Ellyse Perry also recently sustained a hip injury during the Ashes. Spinners Asha Sobhana and Shreyanka Patil have also been recuperating from injuries and haven't played international cricket since October 2024.

RCB had earlier picked Heather Graham and Kim Garth as replacements for Sophie Devine and Kate Cross respectively.

Graham, the Australian all-rounder, has played 5 T20Is and 8 wickets to her name. Garth has represented Australia in 59 T20Is, 56 ODIs, and 4 Tests.

She has 764 T20I runs and 49 T20I wickets. Garth had previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL.