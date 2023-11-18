Kohli, Shami solid, but 3 issues pose major threat: India's strengths and weaknesses ahead of 2023 WC final vs Australia

As India gear up for the highly anticipated 2023 World Cup final clash against Australia, the team finds itself in a formidable position, fortified by a blend of individual brilliance and collective strengths. The narrative of India's journey to the final is woven around the brilliant form of its batting order and the bowling attack, and as well as excellence on the field. There is no surprise, thus, that India remain the only undefeated team in the World Cup so far, and Rohit Sharma's men would aim to end the tournament invincible when they take on the mighty Australians in the title clash in Ahmedabad.

Team India has performed brilliantly throughout the 2023 WC and will hope to end a 10-year ICC title drought this Sunday.(Files)

As India prepare to face the Aussies, let's take a comprehensive look at the strengths that propel the men in blue and the potential challenges that may stand between them and a coveted third World Cup title.

Strengths

Selfless, Sensational Rohit

Rohit Sharma has displayed an incredibly selfless approach at the opening spot throughout the tournament, putting the team's interests above personal milestones. His aggressive approach has provided India with strong starts throughout the tournament, and he didn't let the haunting memories of India's 2019 semi-final exit against New Zealand hamper his gameplay during the rematch against the Kiwis earlier this week. His 27-ball 45 laid the foundation of the side's exemplary performance with the bat, as India scored a mammoth 397/4 in fifty overs.

Kohli's record-breaking Run

Virat Kohli, the linchpin of the batting lineup, has been in top gear, and on Wednesday surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in ODI history, as well as the most runs in a single World Cup edition. His consistent run-scoring has not only propelled India forward but also established him as the primary player to watch out for in the final. In India's group match against Australia, it was Kohli who steered the side's sinking ship in a 200-run chase; India were left reeling at 2/3 when the 35-year-old India star, alongside KL Rahul, rebuilt the Indian innings and eventually ensured a six-wicket win. He scored 85 on that day and since then, added three more fifties and as many centuries to his name in the tournament.

Role clarity and aggressive intent

The semi-final against New Zealand exemplified the clarity of roles in the batting order. Following Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Shubman Gill stepped up with an aggressive approach, allowing Kohli to play his natural game. And, when the youngster was forced to exit following cramps and a hamstring pull, Shreyas Iyer, too, played his naturally aggressive game to maintain pressure on the Kiwis. Over the course of the tournament, it was evident that Virat Kohli is the glue that binds the batting order; he provides the Indian batting solidity, and the team management recognises it fairly well.

Bowling prowess and Shami's revelation

Mohammed Shami has been the revelation for India in the bowling department, amassing a remarkable 23 wickets in just seven matches. His ability to lead the pace attack with precision and pick crucial wickets at crucial junctures has made India even more dominant in the World Cup. Shami wasn't part of India's XI in the first four matches, and an injury to Hardik Pandya made his entry possible. While Hardik's absence remained a big loss to the batting order, the bowling attack gained a quality pacer in Shami, as he wreaked havoc on oppositions throughout the tournament. Against New Zealand, Shami broke the dangerous partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell when he removed the former and eventually finished with incredible figures of 7/57.

Among spinners, Kuldeep Yadav, the chinaman maestro, has complemented the pace attack admirably. His ability to maintain pressure in the middle overs, coupled with Ravindra Jadeja's all-round brilliance, has given India a multifaceted bowling unit. The duo's synergy has proven pivotal in restricting oppositions and creating breakthroughs when needed.

Weaknesses

Inconsistent Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, despite flashes of brilliance, has struggled to maintain consistency in the 2023 World Cup. While his memorable spell against Sri Lanka (3/16 in seven overs) proved crucial to a shocking batting collapse, he has grappled with leaking runs, as evident in the match against New Zealand where he conceded 78 runs in 9 overs. With a bowling average of 32.61, Siraj has the highest average among Indian bowlers with 15 or more overs in the tournament, highlighting the need for more stability in his performances.

Untested lower order in high-pressure situations

Thanks to our top-order which has displayed unparalleled resilience and stability, the lower order never had to face daunting situations in this edition so far. But in a high-pressure match – such as the World Cup final – anything can happen. And while India do have resources to navigate troubles, they have remained largely untested so far. The limited exposure for players like Suryakumar Yadav (faced 77 deliveries in 6 matches) and Ravindra Jadeja (faced 96 deliveries in 10 matches) raises concerns about their readiness to handle pressure situations in the crucial closing stages of the tournament. In the last match, Suryakumar came to bat in the final over, while Jadeja didn't get to bat at all.

Lack of Batting Depth

This is no secret; after all, the absence of Hardik Pandya did significantly weaken India's batting depth. The team has played with six batters in the past six matches, and while bowlers like Bumrah and Shami possess some batting talent, their ability to play a supporting role at the crease remains uncertain. In contrast, Australia benefit from the all-round prowess of players like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who have demonstrated their resilience and ability to handle pressure time and again. In the semi-final against South Africa, the duo forged a crucial unbeaten 22-run stand for victory. And who can forget Cummins' exemplary 68-ball unbeaten knock in the match against Afghanistan, where he arrived when the side had lost 7 wickets for just 91 in a 292-run chase, and stuck at one end to ensure Glenn Maxwell's insane power-hitting secured Australia a memorable win.

The undeniable truth of knockout cricket is that assurance can be elusive. But, the strengths showcased throughout the tournament, from a formidable batting order to top-quality bowling, certainly position India as the dominant force. The calm and composed demeanour exhibited in the semi-final, where they weathered the threatening partnership between Williamson and Mitchell, reflects a team that can navigate pressure with resilience. And if that is anything to go by, India should emerge as winners for the third time come Sunday.

