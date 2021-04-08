KKR's IPL 2021 full schedule, squad, match timings and venues

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The 14th edition of IPL will begin two days earlier on April 9 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. KKR failed to make the play-offs last year but the men in purple will look to turn things around this year under the leadership of World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan. They made some interesting signings in the IPL auction which took place last month. Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Cutting were the most notable buys of an already strong KKR squad.

Here is the compete schedule of KKR for IPL 2021

April 11th, Sunday, 2021, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai

April 13th, Tuesday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai

April 18th, 2021, Sunday, 03:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 21st, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai

April 24th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai

April 26th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

April 29th, 2021, Thursday, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

May 3rd, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad

May 8th, 2021, Saturday, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad

May 10th, 2021, Monday, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 12th, 2021, Wednesday, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bangalore

May 15th, 2021, Saturday, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Bangalore

May 18th, 2021, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore

May 21st, 2021, Friday, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore