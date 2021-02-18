IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction
Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan returned to Kolkata Knight Riders after the franchise paid ₹3.2 crore to get his services at the auction. The franchise also bought veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh for ₹2 crore. India Test triple-centurion and experienced domestic cricketer Karun Nair, too, got a new home at KKR, as he was bought by the franchise at his base price of ₹50 lakh.
KKR went into the auction with the lowest purse, as they retained most of their players. But the franchise came out of the auction still with money in the tank. The franchise maintained a similar strategy at the auctions they have for the past few years.
IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players
KKR remained quiet for the majority of the first session but eventually went after the players they needed to plug holes in their squad in the accelerated edition of the auction.
KKR also tried to go heavily after Daniel Christian before the allrounder was bought by Royal Challengers for ₹4.8 crore.
Here is how Kolkata Knight Riders squad look like after the IPL auction 2021:
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Players retained: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert
Players bought: Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crore), Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Ben Cutting (75 lakh), Karun Nair (50 lakh), Pawan Negi (50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakh)
IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction
