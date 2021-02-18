IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction

IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders made two big buys in the accelerated session, getting services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan returned to Kolkata Knight Riders after the franchise paid 3.2 crore to get his services at the auction. The franchise also bought veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh for 2 crore. India Test triple-centurion and experienced domestic cricketer Karun Nair, too, got a new home at KKR, as he was bought by the franchise at his base price of 50 lakh.

KKR went into the auction with the lowest purse, as they retained most of their players. But the franchise came out of the auction still with money in the tank. The franchise maintained a similar strategy at the auctions they have for the past few years.

IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

KKR remained quiet for the majority of the first session but eventually went after the players they needed to plug holes in their squad in the accelerated edition of the auction.

KKR also tried to go heavily after Daniel Christian before the allrounder was bought by Royal Challengers for 4.8 crore.

Here is how Kolkata Knight Riders squad look like after the IPL auction 2021:

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Players retained: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert

Players bought: Shakib Al Hasan (3.2 crore), Harbhajan Singh (2 crore), Ben Cutting (75 lakh), Karun Nair (50 lakh), Pawan Negi (50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (20 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (20 lakh)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl 2021 auction IPL Auction 2021

Related Stories

Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

Record deal for Morris, Gowtham goes for 9.25 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out big money for the all-rounder even as uncapped players such as Gowtham also hogged the limelight here on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: Full squad of Delhi Capitals after auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:43 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Delhi Capitals bought Steve Smith for 2.2 crore, along with several key players at the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
Krishanppa Gowtham(Twitter)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: K Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped Indian player

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Gowtham is the second off-spinner bought by MS Dhoni-led side after England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
Photo of Eoin Morgan from KKR’s practice session in UAE(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auctions: Full squad of Kolkata Knight Riders after auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Auction: Kolkata Knight Riders made two big buys in the accelerated session, getting services of Harbhajan Singh and Karun Nair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
Chris Morris (L), Krishnappa Gowtham (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

Record deal for Morris, Gowtham goes for 9.25 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL auction history with Rajasthan Royals shelling out big money for the all-rounder even as uncapped players such as Gowtham also hogged the limelight here on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
Harbhajan Singh (L) and Kedar Jadhav (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

India stars Harbhajan and Kedar Jadhav picked up in accelerated auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:30 PM IST
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders while Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Kedar Jadhav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara: File Photo(PTI)
ipl

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for 50 Lakh

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Pujara last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014. He has played 30 games in the cash-rich tournament and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
Harbhajan Singh: File photo(HT Archive)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan goes unsold, MI bag Piyush Chawla

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Piyush Chawla was picked up by Mumbai Indians for 2.4 crore. Harbhajan who had his base price as 2 crore did not find any takers and went unsold.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson(Twitter)
ipl

‘We all look at how to bring the best out of Maxwell’: Mike Hesson

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to bag all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for a whopping 14.25 crore in IPL players' auction in Chennai on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

VIVO to be title sponsor for IPL 2021

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:48 PM IST
The IPL chairman also confirmed that IPL 2021 will most likely see fans return to the stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
ipl

Hope 'moneybags' McCullum doesn't outbid me again in IPL auction: Ponting

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 18 (ANI): Former Australian skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday teased Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
File image of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik.(File)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:06 PM IST
  • IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
Sanju Samson hits one into the stands during IPL 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of KXIP Players(Twitter)
File photo of KXIP Players(Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event's inaugural edition in 2008.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni.(PTI)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The Chennai-based franchise has always valued experience, they are likely to keep that factor in mind while bidding on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP