Kolkata Knight Riders name new assistant coach and fielding coach for next IPL

Published on Nov 08, 2022 04:08 PM IST

“We are delighted that James Foster has taken on more responsibility in his new role as Assistant Coach and he will be a great resource for the Head Coach, Chandu Pandit, along with Abhishek Nayar, Assistant Coach, Bharat Arun, bowling coach & Omkar Salvi assistant bowling coach," said KKR CEO.

ByHT Sports Desk

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday named former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster as their assistant coach and former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate as their fielding coach for upcoming seasons. Foster was earlier associated with the KKR support staff as the fielding coach. He will now join former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar, who was the lone assistant coach till the last IPL.

"In addition, we are very happy to welcome Tendo back to the KKR family in his role as Fielding Coach. Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships, the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years. These two appointments strengthen the support staff under the leadership of Head Coach Chandu Pandit,” said KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

KKR has made three appearances in the IPL final, winning the championship twice. They finished runners-up in the 2021 season, staging one of the most remarkable comebacks in the tournament's history. Under new captain Shreyas Iyer, they finished seventh with 12 points in 14 matches this year. The men in purple and gold will be looking to put together a better performance in next season which will return to the home and away format after three years.

