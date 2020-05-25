e-paper
Home / Cricket / Kevin Pietersen believes forced break may have extended athletes’ careers

Kevin Pietersen believes forced break may have extended athletes’ careers

According to Pietersen, this forced break might have helped some athletes to work on their fitness, heal their niggles, take a mental break from all the pressure and once again start loving the sport to which they have dedicated their entire lives.

cricket Updated: May 25, 2020 18:49 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Launch Party On The Mall - London, Britain - May 29, 2019 Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen talks to the media Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Launch Party On The Mall - London, Britain - May 29, 2019 Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen talks to the media Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo(Action Images via Reuters)
         

While the COVID-19 pandemic might have brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believes that the “forced break” might have helped certain athletes to increase the length of their careers. Since the global outbreak of novel coronavirus in March, sporting activities across the world came to a grinding halt. It was only recently that football action started in Germany while other leagues are also in the way of resuming in the coming days.

According to Pietersen, this forced break might have helped some athletes to work on their fitness, heal their niggles, take a mental break from all the pressure and once again start loving the sport to which they have dedicated their entire lives.

Also read: Don’t like to make comparisons but have huge admiration for Sunil Gavaskar: Karsan Ghavri

“I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out?” the former Englad batsman said in a tweet.

In India, the nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25 and is currently slated to end on May 31.

Also read: West Indies ready with plan to send 25-man squad for Test series in England in June

Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri had also said that the forced break for the Indian players was a “welcome rest” as they can now re-energise themselves.

Talking to Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on a Sky Sports podcast in March, Shastri had said Indian players had started showing signs of mental fatigue after playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand.

More than 3.4 lakh people across the world have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

