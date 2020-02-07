KPL chargesheets filed, BCCI to examine

cricket

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 20:33 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has filed the first chargesheets in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting and match-fixing scandal, four-and-a-half months after they began investigations. A total of 16 accused, including players, team owners, a coach, a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official and alleged bookmakers have been charged in three separate cases. The six charged in the Cubbon Park case include two team owners Ali Ashfaq Thara and Arvind Reddy, KSCA management committee member Sudhindra Shinde, two players CM Gautam and Abrar Kazi and an alleged bookie, Maavi.

It is alleged that Bellary Tuskers’ Gautam and Kazi were involved in spotfixing during the KPL 2019 final between Hubli Tigers and Bellary. Gautam and Kazi are former Karnataka Ranji cricketers who also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In another case, chargesheets have been filed against bowling coach Vinu Prasad, M Vishwanathan and Nishant Shekhawat—both players—and alleged bookies Monty, Venky and Kiran. Shekhawat, a Bengaluru Blasters batsman, is alleged to have lured Prasad and Viswanathan.

In the third charge sheet filed in the JP Nagar case, league drummer Bafna, and alleged bookies Sayyam, Jatin and Harish are the four accused.

“These are preliminary charge sheets. We have questioned more individuals involved in KPL. Investigations will continue,” said Joint Commissioner of police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, who heads the Special investigation Team probing the scam. BCCI’s Anti-corruption unit (ACU) head Ajit Singh said they would be asking for copies of the charge sheets.

“It’s the evidence that the police has collected. We don’t have to wait for the court to frame charges. Once we get a copy, we would examine it within the parameters of our anti-corruption code,” he said.

The KPL was the first of the IPL-styled state franchise leagues that began in 2009. Following the city police probe, it has been put on hold.