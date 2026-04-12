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Krunal Pandya lands the first blow on brother Hardik as Wankhede set for MI-RCB showdown: ‘At the end, we are…’

Krunal Pandya, the RCB all-rounder had a thing or two to say ahead of the marquee match against the Mumbai Indians. 

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 06:00 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Krunal Pandya, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder, had his banter game on point ahead of the marquee Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fixture against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The 35-year-old will be going up against his younger brother Hardik, who is the captain of the five-time champions. Mumbai will look to avenge the defeat of last year, where RCB came out on top owing to a sensational final over bowled by Krunal.

MI will take on RCB on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI/PTI)

Ahead of the match against the Mumbai Indians, Krunal fired shots at Hardik, taking a cheeky jibe at the opponents, saying, “May the best team win, which is RCB.” Krunal is no stranger to Mumbai, as he spent his early years in the IPL with the five-time champions, forming a key part of their squad.

Also Read: MI vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on the same field after 127 days

Both Mumbai and Bengaluru are heading into the fixture on the back of defeats against the Rajasthan Royals, and both teams are looking for a desperate change in fortunes.

“Our next game is against Mumbai in Mumbai at the Wankhede. We won the match against them in the last over last season. I was bowling the final over; it was a good game. It is always special to play at the Wankhede,” said Krunal.

“Whenever I step onto the Wankhede, it gives me a nostalgic vibe. Last time we were in Mumbai, we heard a chant: ‘RCB, RCB’. I hope there will be much more support, hoping we give you guys a good show,” he added.

The Mumbai Indians have played three matches in the IPL 2026 so far, winning one and losing two. On the other hand, RCB have won two and lost one.

 
krunal pandya hardik pandya
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Krunal Pandya lands the first blow on brother Hardik as Wankhede set for MI-RCB showdown: ‘At the end, we are…’
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