Krunal Pandya rattles Nicholas Pooran with back-to-back bouncers as tense on-field exchange sparks drama

The IPL clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru witnessed a tense moment involving Krunal Pandya and Nicholas Pooran during a high-pressure encounter. While the exchange did not escalate into anything major, the brief confrontation between the two certainly caught the attention of viewers and fans alike.

Krunal Pandya stuns Nicholas Pooran with sharp bouncers, triggers heated on-field moment.(X Image/screengrab)

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With LSG fighting to keep their campaign alive, the pressure was clearly visible on the field. Pooran, who had finally returned to form with a strong knock against Mumbai Indians in the previous game, was once again promoted to bat at number three in a crucial situation. Krunal played a key role in bringing him to the crease after dismissing Arshin Kulkarni earlier in the innings.

The RCB all-rounder immediately tested Pooran with a 119kmph bouncer on the very first delivery he faced. The LSG batter looked completely surprised by the pace and bounce and failed to get anything on it. Krunal followed it up with another bouncer on the next ball, but this time Pooran managed to get some bat on it and picked up a single.

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{{^usCountry}} After completing the run, Pooran walked close to Krunal and exchanged a few words with him. The moment appeared slightly heated on camera, but both players quickly moved on as Krunal returned to his bowling mark to continue the over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After completing the run, Pooran walked close to Krunal and exchanged a few words with him. The moment appeared slightly heated on camera, but both players quickly moved on as Krunal returned to his bowling mark to continue the over. {{/usCountry}}

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Mitchell Marsh slams century in rain-affected clash

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to field at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday. RCB entered the contest after a week-long break, while Lucknow Super Giants came into the game under immense pressure with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. For the Lucknow-based franchise, the equation was simple, a defeat would all but end their chances of reaching the playoffs.

The contest also witnessed multiple interruptions due to rain, which affected the flow of the innings at different stages. Despite the stop-start nature of the game, Mitchell Marsh produced a sensational knock to lift the energy in the LSG camp. The Australian batter smashed a blazing century off just 49 balls and kept his side in a strong position throughout the innings.

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At the time of the third rain interruption, Lucknow had lost only one wicket, with Arshin Kulkarni being the lone dismissal. Marsh and Nicholas Pooran were still at the crease and looking dangerous as LSG pushed towards the 220-run mark on a surface that has generally produced several low-scoring and closely fought encounters this season.

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