'Krunal Pandya's father would be super proud of his achievement': VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman praised Krunal Pandya for his record-breaking knock in the first ODI against England on Tuesday at Pune. The Mumbai Indians allrounder made his debut in the match and smashed a 26-ball fifty, the fastest by any player on debut.

After his innings, Krunal broke down during a mid-innings interview. The allrounder dedicated his innings to his late father, who passed away last month.

Speaking on Star Sports during the mid-innings break, Laxman said that Krunal's father would be really proud of him.

"His father would be super proud of his achievement. Krunal was very emotional when he was getting the cap. Hardik presented the cap to Krunal. That was an excellent gesture from Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to allow Krunal's brother to give him that cap," Laxman said.

"He waited a long time to get this opportunity. He has shown the kind of bench strength India have.

"What I really liked how he assessed the situation. Because Rahul was not able to find his timing, find his rhythm because a settled batsman had gone out. It was important for someone who comes to accelerate.

"So, it was a beautiful knock. Assessing the situation, and playing as per the situation, it was really good to see," Laxman signed off.

India took a 1-0 lead after beating England by 66 runs in the 1st ODI at Pune. With the ball, Pandya picked up one wicket towards the end of the England innings.