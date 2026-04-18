Krunal Pandya’s kind act for injured Axar Patel earns RCB fairplay praise in bitter home defeat to DC

In a notable moment amid the tension of the chase, RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya stepped in to help Axar go off the field, alongside Ashutosh. The gesture stood out as a fine example of sportsmanship, even as the match hung in the balance, and it might also help RCB earn some fairplay points.

The issue resurfaced in the 16th over, and this time the pain proved harder to shake off. The physio, along with Ashutosh Sharma, hurried out again to assist their captain. With the cramps worsening, Axar was eventually forced to retire hurt and walk off the field, struggling to move freely.

Delhi Capitals were dealt a setback during their chase of 176 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as skipper Axar Patel had to leave the field midway due to cramps. Axar looked in good touch when he walked in, striking a couple of boundaries to keep the chase on track. However, trouble first surfaced in the 14th over when he went down in visible discomfort, prompting the physio to rush out and briefly halt play. Though he managed to get back on his feet and continue, it was clear he wasn’t at his best.

However, RCB lost the match in the end, courtesy of a thrilling finish from David Miller's willow with two sixes and a four in the final over to seal the match for the Capitals. It was a tough loss to swallow for RCB as they bounced back well in the match before Romario Shepherd failed to hold his nerves in the end.

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Earlier, a fluent 63 from Phil Salt wasn’t enough to lift Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding total, as Delhi Capitals kept their batting line-up in check and limited them to 175 for eight. Put in to bat, RCB never really found their rhythm early on, with the Capitals bowlers maintaining tight lines on a slightly sluggish Chinnaswamy surface through the opening overs.

Virat Kohli chipped in with 19 during a 52-run opening stand with Salt, who brought up his half-century off 38 balls. Kohli looked in decent touch for a brief period, striking a few crisp shots, before falling to Lungi Ngidi. That dismissal triggered a slowdown, with RCB struggling to build momentum through the middle phase.