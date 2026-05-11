Krunal Pandya’s voice ‘cracks up’, gets emotional as he speaks about Kieron Pollard; Ian Bishop forced to apologise

Krunal Pandya’s voice cracked on live broadcast after he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians in a dramatic IPL 2026 finish in Raipur, with the all-rounder turning emotional while speaking about Kieron Pollard and his years with the five-time champions.

Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 2026 match between MI and RCB.(ANI Pic Service)

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Krunal produced the defining innings of the chase, scoring 73 as RCB hunted down 167 in a tense two-wicket win. The result carried heavy consequences for the Mumbai Indians, whose campaign ended after another narrow defeat. For Krunal, the night carried a deeper personal layer. He had spent six seasons with MI between 2016 and 2021, winning three IPL titles and growing into one of the franchise’s most trusted all-round options during their strongest period.

Krunal recalls Pollard bond after hurting former side

Speaking after the match, Krunal opened up on his bond with Pollard, who was part of the Mumbai Indians’ title-winning core and remains one of the franchise’s most influential figures.

“Polly (Kieron Pollard) is my big brother. I have spent my best six years at Mumbai Indians. I remember Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers being the engine room there. It was obviously emotional, and I love Kieron Pollard. A terrific human being. GOAT of the format and won so many trophies and games. And as he says, you can’t keep a good man down,” Krunal Pandya said on the broadcast.

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{{^usCountry}} The line captured the weight of a dressing room that defined the Mumbai Indians’ dominance for years. Pollard joined MI in 2010 and became central to their five-title era, while Hardik Pandya and Krunal gave the side its all-round balance through the middle and death overs. Together, Pollard and the Pandya brothers formed a powerful lower-middle-order unit that repeatedly gave MI finishing strength, bowling depth and big-match control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The line captured the weight of a dressing room that defined the Mumbai Indians’ dominance for years. Pollard joined MI in 2010 and became central to their five-title era, while Hardik Pandya and Krunal gave the side its all-round balance through the middle and death overs. Together, Pollard and the Pandya brothers formed a powerful lower-middle-order unit that repeatedly gave MI finishing strength, bowling depth and big-match control. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Krunal’s knock against MI came with that history in the background. He was no ordinary former player facing his old side. He was one of the players who helped build their most successful phase. His innings on Sunday then pushed RCB to the top of the table and ended MI’s playoff hopes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Krunal’s knock against MI came with that history in the background. He was no ordinary former player facing his old side. He was one of the players who helped build their most successful phase. His innings on Sunday then pushed RCB to the top of the table and ended MI’s playoff hopes. {{/usCountry}}

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The emotion became visible as Krunal continued speaking. Ian Bishop, who was conducting the post-match interaction, noticed the strain in his voice and chose to end the interview gently.

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“I hear your voice cracking. So, I apologise for that. I will let you go now,” Bishop said.

Krunal walked away after a night that mixed professional satisfaction with old loyalty. He had won RCB a crucial game, hurt a franchise that shaped him, and spoken about Kieron Pollard with the affection of someone remembering family rather than just a former teammate.

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