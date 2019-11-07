e-paper
KSCA suspends Belagavi Panthers over KPL match-fixing scandal

Incase they are found guilty, their franchise will be terminated,” the Karnataka Cricket Association said in a statement. So far six people have been arrested over the scandal that came to light with the arrest of Thara recently.

cricket Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:33 IST
PTI
PTI
Bengaluru
So far six people have been arrested over the scandal that came to light with the arrest of Thara recently.
So far six people have been arrested over the scandal that came to light with the arrest of Thara recently.(Twitter)
         

As match-fixing rocked Karnataka Premier League, the state cricket association on Thursday announced the suspension of Belagavi Panthers franchise, whose owner Ali Ashfaq Thara is among the six people arrested so far in connection with the scandal.

The announcement came on a day when C M Gautam, a first- class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi of Bellary Tuskers were arrested for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix matches in the KPL.

ALSO READ: Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal

So far six people have been arrested over the scandal that came to light with the arrest of Thara recently.

“Based on the initial investigation report, the KSCA has suspended the owners of franchise - Belagavi Panthers, oneof the franchise of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

Incase they are found guilty, their franchise will be terminated,” the Karnataka Cricket Association said in a statement here.

The KSCA said that any other franchise, players, match officials and support staff who are arrested with aprima facie evidence of their involvement in any illegal activity will be suspended immediately and if found guilty, appropriate and stringent action will be takenforthwith.

The state cricket body said it has been extending all possible cooperations to the investigating police in unearthing any such incidents andfor taking appropriate action against those who have committed illegal acts.

Asserting that it was committed to organisingcricket tournaments which are fair and transparent that would enhance the credibility of the sport, the brand and theorganisation, the KSCA said it cannot condone any illegal activities such as betting and match-fixing.

