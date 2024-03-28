 Kuldeep Yadav grabs Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign; unlikely review amazingly rewards DC with Buttler's wicket | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kuldeep Yadav grabs Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign; unlikely review amazingly rewards DC with Buttler's wicket

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2024 09:43 PM IST

Rishabh Pant backed Kuldeep Yadav for the review, which rewarded DC with the wicket of Jos Buttler at the IPL 2024.

Even Delhi Capitals (DC) never thought that they would bag Jos Buttler's wicket like Rishabh Pant and Co. did in match No.9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday. Coming into the attack for the eighth over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) innings, spinner Kuldeep Yadav outfoxed Buttler, who backed himself to go for a reverse sweep against the spin wizard. Pant and Kuldeep's loud appeals for a Leg Before Wicket (LBW) were initially turned down by umpire Nand Kishore.

Kuldeep Yadav grabbed Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign during the IPL 2024 against RR(IPL/Jio Cinema)
Kuldeep Yadav grabbed Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign during the IPL 2024 against RR(IPL/Jio Cinema)

However, Kuldeep was so convinced about the dismissal that the spinner grabbed Pant's hand to make the Decision Review System (DRS) sign for a DC review. Ball tracking technology revealed that the delivery pitched on leg, was crashing into the leg stump of the batter. With replays producing three reds, Buttler received his marching orders as Kuldeep bagged the all-important wicket of the RR superstar. Kuldeep was mobbed by his teammates following the successful review.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024: Riyan Parag leads the way as Royals look for good finish

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav grabs Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign

R Ashwin and Riyan Parag lead RR's fightback vs DC

Buttler was the third batter from RR's Big Three, who failed to fire against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Speedster Mukesh Kumar cleaned up in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal for 5 off 7 balls while pacer Khaleel Ahmed got the better of RR skipper Samson (15) after DC invited the 2008 bat first at Jaipur. After Buttler's dismissal, RR promoted Ravichandran Ashwin to counterattack the DC bowlers. Teaming up with Riyan Parag, veteran Ashwin played a quick-fire knock of 29 off 19 balls as RR reached 123-4 inside the first 16 overs.

Ashwin smoked three sixes in his entertaining knock of 29 off 19 balls against his former franchise. Top-scoring for RR against DC, Parag achieved his career-best score of 84 off 45 balls. In-form Parag also shared an impressive 52-run stand with Dhruv Jurel (20) before Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with a 14-run knock. The RR batter powered the 2008 champions to 185 for 5 in the 20-over contest. Kuldeep bowled four overs and only snapped one wicket against Rajasthan.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Kuldeep Yadav grabs Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign; unlikely review amazingly rewards DC with Buttler's wicket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On