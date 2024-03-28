Kuldeep Yadav grabs Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign; unlikely review amazingly rewards DC with Buttler's wicket

Even Delhi Capitals (DC) never thought that they would bag Jos Buttler's wicket like Rishabh Pant and Co. did in match No.9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday. Coming into the attack for the eighth over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) innings, spinner Kuldeep Yadav outfoxed Buttler, who backed himself to go for a reverse sweep against the spin wizard. Pant and Kuldeep's loud appeals for a Leg Before Wicket (LBW) were initially turned down by umpire Nand Kishore. Kuldeep Yadav grabbed Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign during the IPL 2024 against RR(IPL/Jio Cinema)

However, Kuldeep was so convinced about the dismissal that the spinner grabbed Pant's hand to make the Decision Review System (DRS) sign for a DC review. Ball tracking technology revealed that the delivery pitched on leg, was crashing into the leg stump of the batter. With replays producing three reds, Buttler received his marching orders as Kuldeep bagged the all-important wicket of the RR superstar. Kuldeep was mobbed by his teammates following the successful review.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024: Riyan Parag leads the way as Royals look for good finish

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav grabs Rishabh Pant's hand to make DRS sign

R Ashwin and Riyan Parag lead RR's fightback vs DC

Buttler was the third batter from RR's Big Three, who failed to fire against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Speedster Mukesh Kumar cleaned up in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal for 5 off 7 balls while pacer Khaleel Ahmed got the better of RR skipper Samson (15) after DC invited the 2008 bat first at Jaipur. After Buttler's dismissal, RR promoted Ravichandran Ashwin to counterattack the DC bowlers. Teaming up with Riyan Parag, veteran Ashwin played a quick-fire knock of 29 off 19 balls as RR reached 123-4 inside the first 16 overs.

Ashwin smoked three sixes in his entertaining knock of 29 off 19 balls against his former franchise. Top-scoring for RR against DC, Parag achieved his career-best score of 84 off 45 balls. In-form Parag also shared an impressive 52-run stand with Dhruv Jurel (20) before Shimron Hetmyer chipped in with a 14-run knock. The RR batter powered the 2008 champions to 185 for 5 in the 20-over contest. Kuldeep bowled four overs and only snapped one wicket against Rajasthan.