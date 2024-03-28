RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024: Familiar Rishabh Pant-Sanju Samson debate in a Royal question for Capitals

Live

RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: The battle of the wicketkeepers as Delhi aim to take Rajasthan down in their own den.

RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024: Rajasthan Royals ticked most of their boxes in their Indian Premier League opener against Lucknow Super Giants last Saturday, but the same cannot be said about the Delhi Capitals. The team, in stages, looked rusty against Punjab Kings, losing to the 2014 runner-up in their first away game. As DC gear up for their second game away from home, the prime attention will once again be on Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper batted looked confident during his stay of 18 off 13 balls but wasn't at his free-flowing best, which is, well, expected given the long layoff he'd had coming into the tournament....Read More

Yet, something was amiss in DC's performance. Their batters got starts but none could convert it into a big score, an issue that now for years has plagued the DC franchise. There's no shortage of power-hitters – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and heck, Pant himself, and despite reaching 174 thanks to a quickfire 32 off 10, their bowlers couldn't back it up. On the other hand, the Royals looked convincing during their first win. The skipper Sanju Samson, one of Pant's competitors for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad, scored a handsome fifty, remaining unbeaten on 82 off 52 balls with six sixes and was aided beautifully by Riyan Parag. And once the batters had LSG 194 to win, the bowlers responded brilliantly with all four barring Avesh Khan picked up wickets.