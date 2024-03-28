RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024: Familiar Rishabh Pant-Sanju Samson debate in a Royal question for Capitals
- 22 Mins agoDC Full squad
- 36 Mins agoRR full squad
- 48 Mins agoHow RR and DC fared in their opener
- 58 Mins agoHello and Welcome to Match 9 of the IPL 2024
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Follow live score, updates and real-time match developments here.
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024: Rajasthan Royals ticked most of their boxes in their Indian Premier League opener against Lucknow Super Giants last Saturday, but the same cannot be said about the Delhi Capitals. The team, in stages, looked rusty against Punjab Kings, losing to the 2014 runner-up in their first away game. As DC gear up for their second game away from home, the prime attention will once again be on Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper batted looked confident during his stay of 18 off 13 balls but wasn't at his free-flowing best, which is, well, expected given the long layoff he'd had coming into the tournament....Read More
Yet, something was amiss in DC's performance. Their batters got starts but none could convert it into a big score, an issue that now for years has plagued the DC franchise. There's no shortage of power-hitters – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and heck, Pant himself, and despite reaching 174 thanks to a quickfire 32 off 10, their bowlers couldn't back it up.
On the other hand, the Royals looked convincing during their first win. The skipper Sanju Samson, one of Pant's competitors for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad, scored a handsome fifty, remaining unbeaten on 82 off 52 balls with six sixes and was aided beautifully by Riyan Parag. And once the batters had LSG 194 to win, the bowlers responded brilliantly with all four barring Avesh Khan picked up wickets.
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: DC's first match of the season
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar return
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma has recovered from the injury he sustained during DC's first game of the season and is available for selection. Mukesh Kumar is back in the squad as well. With Nortje also returning, we could see DC fielding their strongest possible bowling lineup today.
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Anrich Nortje
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: The South African pace spearhead had missed the first two games due to personal reasons. He has now returned and is available for selection for the Delhi Capitals in this match.
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Samson's troubles vs Axar and Kuldeep
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Sanju Samson has been particularly belligerent against spinners in the last three seasons. The exceptions to this case are Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom he will be facing today. He has struggled to score at a high strike rate against these two spinners and so DC will be deploying them in the middle overs to put pressure on Samson if he survives till then.
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: DC Full squad
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: RR full squad
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dubey, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: How RR and DC fared in their opener
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Rajasthan Royals dished out a complete performance against Lucknow Super Giants, getting their campaign off with a clinical 20-run win. Samson played a captain's knock of 82 not out powering RR to 193/4. In reply, KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran scored fifties each but it wasn't enough to get them over the line. Capitals on the other hand, began their season with a 4-wicket-defeat against Punjab Kings. DC posted 174/, a target which was chased down with 4 balls to spare.
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Hello and Welcome to Match 9 of the IPL 2024
RR vs DC IPL Live Score 2024, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: A very good afternoon, all your wonderful folks. After three star-studded days of the IPL featuring Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, we're on to two teams that promise so much but haven't somehow captivated the attention of the fans much. The Royal Challengers Bangalore host Delhi Capitals on their home turf of Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. More importantly, today's game promises to be a battle between two wicketkeepers who are have always been strong contenders for a place in India's Playing XI. Historically, Pant has won the odds against Samson but in the last one year tables have turned. While Pant has been away, Samson has been making a few noises. He scored his maiden century for India in an ODI against South Africa and heads into the IPL big on form.