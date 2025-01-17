Kuldeep Yadav throws hat in ring for Champions Trophy selection: 'Have been bowling for some time now'

India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has provided a positive update on his road to recovery, confirming that he is back to bowling by sharing a video on Instagram where he could be seen working in the nets with some coaches. India's Kuldeep Yadav could be declared fit in time for the ICC Champions Trophy in February.(BCCI-X)

Speaking to The Telegraph, the left-arm spinner from Kanpur confirmed that he is back to competitive action following an extended period on the sidelines due to a groin injury that had required surgery.

“My recovery went quite well and I’ve been bowling for some time now. I’m feeling good (about my progress),” explained Kuldeep, who last represented India in the first Test match against New Zealand in October but missed the rest of that series and the entirety of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to this groin issue.

Kuldeep had to receive surgery from a specialist in Germany and things seem to have gone smoothly as he is already back in contention for a place in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy beginning next month.

“Whether he will be selected or not depends on his fitness, but he will be discussed for sure in the selection meeting. After all, he’s a champion bowler in all formats,” said a BCCI source to the Telegraph regarding Kuldeep’s place in the squad.

‘He should get the NCA’s clearance too…'

Kuldeep has been an integral part of India's white ball exploits in recent months, having been the lead spinner in the run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before starring as India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup to bring an end to the ICC trophy drought. Indian fans will be hoping the team can rely on his skills once again in the UAE, where the conditions could suit him.

Kuldeep's personal coach Kapil Panday, who is helping with his recovery and path to return, provided further details of his work behind the scenes.

“He has started bowling over the last 10 days or so. He’ll be coming to Kanpur after January 25 or 26 and we’ll then work further on his line and length, spin and other technical matters. By then, he should be getting the NCA’s clearance too. We’re quite hopeful about his Champions Trophy selection,” said Panday.

Kuldeep could be in line to be chosen for the preparatory three-match ODI series against England ahead of the Champions Trophy, with the coaches and management likely to get an idea of his match fitness via that series as well.