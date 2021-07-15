Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal play charades, imitate Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant in hilarious video

India spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are known to be the best of friends in the team. The two bowlers, recently played a fun game of charades, in which they enacted the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, and Rishabh Pant.

Both Chahal and Kuldeep are currently in Sri Lanka for the upcoming limited-overs series. Called together as 'Kul-Cha' of the Indian cricket team, the two spinners are among the senior players who have travelled to Sri Lanka for the series.

But this has not stopped them from having their share of fun. In a hilarious video uploaded by the BCCI on their official Twitter channel, Kuldeep and Chahal were seen playing charades, with the latter revealing the name of a player on his forehead, and the former doing actions to help Chahal recognise the player.

The first name was Ishant Sharma, so in the video, Kuldeep enacted a tall player, and Chahal was quick to recognise "Ishant bhai". The next name was that of India captain Kohli, and Chahal imitated Kohli's mannerisms when he comes to bat.

It became even more hilarious when Kuldeep imitated Dhoni's unique mannerisms next. Chahal took a little time to recognise Dhoni but eventually he guessed it right. The next one was Pant, and Kuldeep coughed a bit and Chahal instantly named Pant.

Meanwhile, India vs Sri Lanka series will begin from July 18th. The two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is.