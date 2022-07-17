Kumar Dharmasena's atrocious decision leaves fans fuming; umpire commits howler in SL vs PAK 1st Test

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took his third consecutive five-wicket haul but Babar Azam kept the scoreboard moving in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle. While Jayasuriya extended his brilliant patch in the format, scalping five against the visiting side on the second day, Babar seemed unperturbed by the pressure as he held fort to try and grind down the opposition attack. Also Read | Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli to create incredible Asian record during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jayasuriya accounted for the next three wickets and at one point was on a hat-trick when he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi in successive balls. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena, on the other hand, has had a forgettable Test so far. The Sri Lankan umpire faced heat for his decision against Naseem Shah, who was given out at forward short leg but decided to review it immediately.

It seemed Naseem had handed a low catch to the fielder but UltraEdge confirmed that it was straight off his pads. Dharmasena, who had faced fans' wrath after multiple errors in Sri Lanka's previous Test series against Australia, came under the radar again. Twitter in no time slammed the official over his howler.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan, who resumed on 24 for two, lost Azhar Ali, who survived just three balls before being trapped by Jayasuriya. Babar then put on 40 runs for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan but Ramesh Mendis broke the partnership. Debutant Salman Ali Agha's stay lasted just 15 balls after Jayasuriya trapped another visiting batter.

Jayasuriya then struck on successive deliveries to remove Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi before Yasir survived the hat-trick ball, but Pakistan were left tottering at 85-7.

Pakistan reached 194 for nine at tea, with 95 and staring at his seventh Test hundred. Naseem was 5 not out at the other end as the tailender managed to survive the second session. Pakistan still trail by 28 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi shone with the ball to pluck four wickets. But Dinesh Chandimal's 76 and a cameo of 38 by Maheesh Theekshana helped Sri Lanka recover from 133-8 to 222 all out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON