Kumar Sangakkara leaves little doubt over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's readiness for India call-up: ‘He’s more than ready’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rapidly pushing his case for a place in India's T20I setup after a remarkable IPL season that has made him one of the biggest talking points in the tournament. At just 15, the Rajasthan Royals batter lit up the competition, scoring 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230 and consistently taking apart some of the best bowling attacks in the league.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a season for ages with the bat.(AFP)

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Time and again, Sooryavanshi carried Rajasthan's batting unit, rescuing the side from difficult situations and providing match-winning contributions. He attempted to do the same in Qualifier 2, producing a brilliant 96 that helped Royals post a competitive total. However, the bowlers were unable to defend it as Rajasthan's campaign came to an end.

What stands out as much as the runs is the fearlessness with which he has batted. Sooryavanshi has shown a level of confidence and maturity rarely seen in a player of his age, quickly becoming one of the faces of the tournament. Unsurprisingly, calls for an India debut are growing louder, with many believing it may only be a matter of time before he gets his opportunity at the international level.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was asked whether the teenage sensation was ready for international cricket. The former Sri Lanka captain said it is impossible to know for certain until a player gets the opportunity, but believes Sooryavanshi has already shown enough against world-class opposition to prove he can handle whatever challenge comes next. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara was asked whether the teenage sensation was ready for international cricket. The former Sri Lanka captain said it is impossible to know for certain until a player gets the opportunity, but believes Sooryavanshi has already shown enough against world-class opposition to prove he can handle whatever challenge comes next. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “You never really know if anyone is ready until they play. But with everything he has shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he’s more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him. I’m sure he’ll get that call-up very, very soon,” Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You never really know if anyone is ready until they play. But with everything he has shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he’s more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him. I’m sure he’ll get that call-up very, very soon,” Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 72 sixes did more than just beat Chris Gayle - they rewired IPL batting

Sangakkara hails Sooryavanshi's maturity

Reflecting on Sooryavanshi's breakthrough campaign, Sangakkara praised the youngster's temperament and sense of responsibility, highlighting how he handled the demands of opening the batting despite his age and inexperience at the highest level.

“He has batted with a lot of maturity and shouldered the responsibility of that opening partnership really well for us this season.

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