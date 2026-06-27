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Kumar Sangakkara recalls first Vaibhav Sooryavanshi encounter, says ‘the sound of his bat was like a gunshot’

It happened before the season kicked off last year. After seeing Sooryavanshi thrash Jofra Archer, Sangakkara was lost for words. So brilliant he was.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 11:05 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara has shared an experience in relation to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that’s likely to give fans goosebumps. It happened last year just before the Indian Premier League when Sangakkara was the director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals and India legend Rahul Dravid was the head coach at the franchise. It was the first time Sangakkara saw Sooryavanshi bat. And what he saw in the nets was absolute carnage, with Sooryavanshi punishing England fast bowler Jofra Archer with utter disdain.

Boy, was Kumar Sangakkara impressed with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's power-hitting!(PTI)

Also Read: An Irish celebration, not as an Indian defeat; that’s how the Belfast upset should be remembered

“I first saw Vaibhav when I came in for a two-week period to Guwahati. And I went to the side, there was this tiny, horrible little side net in terms of facing up to the likes of Archer and Sandeep Sharma and all the fast bowlers with new balls, and no one really wanted to bat there. And I saw this, Vaibhav walking [and telling him], 'I'll bat.' New balls on, and I could just hear the sound of his bat, like a gunshot every single time.

Sooryavanshi didn’t play the first game against Ireland as world champions India were thrashed by the home side at Stormont. Chasing 183 to win, the visitors got bowled out for 148 in the 19th over. The second and last game will be played at the same venue on Sunday, and it will be interesting to see if under pressure India would hand him his India debut. It is highly unlikely that they would, which means Sooryavanshi, who recently set a record for the fastest List A half-century off just 11 balls, might get his chance during the five T20Is in England next month.

 
jofra archer kumar sangakkara rajasthan royals indian premier league
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Kumar Sangakkara recalls first Vaibhav Sooryavanshi encounter, says ‘the sound of his bat was like a gunshot’
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