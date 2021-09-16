Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kusal Perera doubtful for T20 World Cup after sustaining hamstring injury

Perera was seen struggling with his hamstring while running between the wickets during his innings.
ANI | , Colombo
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera is doubtful for the upcoming T20 World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury during the side's third T20I against South Africa.

"The injury is a sprinter's injury, which can be picked up while running between the wickets. Because of the nature of the injury, we can't do a fast rehabilitation," ESPNcricinfo quoted Sri Lanka team physician Dr. Daminda Attanayake as saying.

Allrounder Lahiru Madushanka is also out of the World Cup, after fracturing his collarbone while fielding in the same match.

Sri Lanka on Sunday had announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC men's T20 World Cup. Dasun Shanaka will lead the side as Sri Lanka begin their campaign on October 18 against Namibia in Abu Dhabi in Group A.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lahiru Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana.Reserves: Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Pulina Tharanga.

Sri Lanka will leave for Oman on October 3 to take part in two T20Is ahead of their participation in the ICC men's T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the two games which will be played on October 7 and 9 will provide the visiting team with a preparation ground for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Following the two games against Oman, Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
