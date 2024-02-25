Kuwait Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score: Match 2 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM
Kuwait Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 25 Feb 2024 at 08:00 AM
Venue : Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok
Kuwait Under-19 squad -
Abdur Rahman, Arsh Sahil, Muhammad Aqif, Talha Yaqoob Mohammad, Zurain Farhan Ansari, Abdur Rehman, Jay Maheshkumar, Melrick Vinith Serrao, Het Hinsu, Asmeet Avinash, Janath Jeewanga, Mohamad Moeez Gul, Muhammad Umair Nadeem, Shaies Ali Taher, Yug Hiteshkumar Patel
Malaysia Under-19 squad -
Ahmad Syahmi Rozi, Deaaz Patro, Faliq Tarmimi, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Hazrul Ezani Shyahbani, Mohamad Fathul Fatri, Muhammad Aalif, Muhammad Akram Malek, Muhammad Fairuz Zaire, Muhammad Muqri Jafri, Amzar Iqbal Mad Alwi, Hairil Harisan, Ahmad Adam Safwan, Ammar Haizad, Amsyar Faris Faezal, Areean Zaharin, Hadiff Irwan, Qaleef Khalid
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024
Kuwait Under-19 vs Malaysia Under-19 Match Details
Match 2 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Kuwait Under-19 and Malaysia Under-19 to be held at Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.