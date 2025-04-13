'Lack of common sense': Doull blasts Jake Fraser-McGurk after careless hit results in golden duck vs MI

Jake Fraser-McGurk endured yet another failure in IPL 2025, as he was dismissed off the very first ball of DC's innings during their match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Chasing a big score of 206, McGurk played an attacking shot up-front; the delivery was neither menacing nor unplayable – just a length ball around off with a bit of movement away from the batter. However, the Australian batter, struggling for form all season, gifted his wicket away in the softest manner imaginable. Jake Fraser-McGurk walks back to the pavilion after he was dismissed by Mumbai Indians' Deepak Chahar (R) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians(AFP)

Standing tall and looking to push it through the off-side, Fraser-McGurk could only chip it tamely into the hands of Will Jacks at cover. It was as straightforward as it gets, and the dejection on his face told the story of a man trapped in a deepening slump. Simon Doull, who was on-air at the time of the dismissal, didn't mince his words as he criticised the Aussie youngster for his shot selection.

“Just impatient. Lack of common sense to just have a look at the situation. Hits it straight to extra cover. It's a brilliant start for Mumbai Indians, but was gifted, gifted from Jake Fraser-McGurk,” Doull said.

Fraser-McGurk has been enduring a rough patch for many months, and his fortunes haven't changed in the IPL so far. His only innings of note came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scored 38; however, he faced 32 deliveries and struggled to get going throughout his stay at the crease, with his opener partner, Faf du Plessis, taking care of the power-hitting.

DC chasing 206

Earlier, Axar Patel, the Capitals captain, invited Mumbai Indians to bat, and Tilak Varma (59), Ryan Rickelton (41), and Suryakumar Yadav (40) played impressive knocks to ensure the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma (18) didn't impact the momentum.

Naman Dhir (38*) provided the late blitz for Mumbai, taking only 17 balls to reach the mark. For DC, Kuldeep Yadav's (2/23) artistry was well complemented by young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam's (2/41) happy knack of picking wickets, while Mukesh Kumar also picked a wicket in the final over of the innings.