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Lalit Modi crowns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as ‘best buy in history’ after RR's INR 1.1 crore bargain

Rajasthan Royals came out on top of a two-horse race for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – and a 1.1 crore buy might be the single greatest auction investment.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 07:16 pm IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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With 680 runs at an otherworldly strike-rate of 242, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at all of 15 years old is making a case for having arguably the best IPL season of all time. Dragging Rajasthan Royals all the way to Qualifier 2 with some truly spectacular innings, Sooryavanshi has proven to be the best of an incredible batch of Indian openers in the tournament.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hard arguably the greatest IPL season in history, as a 15 year old.(ANI Pic Service)

All of that, after receiving a relatively paltry sum of INR 1.1 crore from the franchise in the 2025 auction. For a 13 year old at the time, certainly a substantial amount – but compared to the exorbitant fees that fly around the IPL, there is no question that it is a complete bargain at this point in time.

But is it the best IPL buy of all time? Founder of the IPL, Lalit Modi, certainly seems to think so, taking to his X account to shower the teenager with immense praise after he hammered 97(29) to take RR past SRH in the Eliminator in his IPL Playoff debut.

There are certainly other candidates to the title – the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, who captained their teams to multiple titles, or the likes of Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya, who were picked up as relative unknowns and developed into superstars for club and country.

But at the moment, for the kind of performance Sooryavanshi is giving RR, and the kind of numbers he is putting up, it’s hard to disagree with Lalit Modi’s assessment in the moment.

 
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Home / Cricket News / Lalit Modi crowns Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as ‘best buy in history’ after RR's INR 1.1 crore bargain
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