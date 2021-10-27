Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Lalit Modi highlights new IPL franchise owner CVC's links to betting companies
cricket

Lalit Modi highlights new IPL franchise owner CVC's links to betting companies

The IPL also attracted bids from owners of iconic football club Manchester United.
Lalit Modi (HT File )
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:23 PM IST
PTI |

Former IPL boss Lalit Modi has questioned the entry of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to its investments in companies linked to betting activities.

CVC, which calls itself a "world leader in private equity and credit with USD 125 billion of assets under management", shelled out 5625 crore for buying the Ahmedabad franchise in the world's biggest T20 league, last week.

The Lucknow franchise went to RPSG Ventures for 7090 crores.

As per the company's website, it has investments in companies like Tipico and Sisal which are involved in sports betting.

Betting is not legal in India. CVC also invested in Formula 1 in the past and now has stakes in Premiership Rugby.

"I guess betting companies can buy a @ipl team. must be a new rule. apparently one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next? does @BCCI not do there homework. what can Anti corruption do in such a case?" Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

The IPL also attracted bids from owners of iconic football club Manchester United.

A BCCI official told PTI that a transparent bidding process was conducted on Sunday in Dubai.

"None of the bidders in the room had any issues with the bidding process. It was done in the most transparent manner. The winning bids only showed the increasing global appeal of the IPL."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl lalit modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘You’ll soon be on receiving end': Harbhajan's cheeky reply to Akhtar's banter

Four Mumbai players test Covid positive

‘Had two IPL games’: David Warner finds questions on form 'funny'

‘India should be wary about it’: Zaheer Khan's warning to IND ahead of NZ tie
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP