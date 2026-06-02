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Lalit Modi makes 'Bigger than Hollywood, greater than Gayle' prophecy for Sooryavanshi, but warns him about one thing

Lalit Modi, the creator of the IPL, has made an outrageous prediction about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi — with a warning attached.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 06:56 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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The cricketing world cannot stop talking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Lalit Modi has his say on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his IPL 2026 performance

A tally of 776 runs in IPL 2026, a staggering strike rate of 237.3 and 72 sixes would be extraordinary for any batter. Add the fact that he is only 15 years old and achieved those numbers against seasoned international bowlers, and the feat begins to feel almost beyond comprehension. And while Sooryavanshi has already vowed to return even stronger next season, Lalit Modi, the creator of the IPL, has made an outrageous prediction about the wonderkid — with a warning attached.

Just over a week ago, in a conversation with Kevin Pietersen on The Switch, Sooryavanshi revealed that he has set his sights on one of T20 cricket's greatest batting milestones.

Reflecting on Sooryavanshi's ambition to score a T20 double century, Lalit Modi told *Wisden* that he was eagerly awaiting that moment before making a bold prediction — and issuing a warning.

"I am looking forward to that day. Sooryavanshi, you will make 200. I promise you. Don't let money get into your head. You will become the number one superstar on the planet, bigger than any Hollywood or Bollywood star. Don't let anybody tell you anything. Play with your heart. You will beat my good friend Chris Gayle, whose bat I have on my wall downstairs,"* he said.

Runs, records and sixes aside, the biggest takeaway from Sooryavanshi's IPL 2026 campaign was his maturity.

Whether it was dealing with the constant noise surrounding a potential India debut or adapting to pressure situations, the teenager repeatedly displayed a level of composure rarely seen in players his age.

His 96 off 47 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 perhaps summed it up best. The innings showed he is far more than a six-hitter, revealing an ability to absorb pressure, assess situations and adjust his approach according to the demands of the game.

After a record-breaking season in which he swept five individual awards, including the Most Valuable Player honour, Sooryavanshi's next assignment will be the India A one-day tri-series in June.

Beyond that, attention will inevitably shift towards the selectors, who are facing growing calls to hand the teenager his India debut during the upcoming T20I tour of England.

 
vaibhav suryavanshi lalit modi ipl
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Home / Cricket News / Lalit Modi makes 'Bigger than Hollywood, greater than Gayle' prophecy for Sooryavanshi, but warns him about one thing
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