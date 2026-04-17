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Lalit Modi’s strong words on Pakistan players’ IPL exile, says 'it's only going to get worse': ‘PCB is so politicised’

Lalit Modi said that had the PCB functioned independently at the time, he might have been able to find a way forward for the Pakistan players.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 06:05 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Lalit Modi, the architect behind the IPL’s rise into a global cricketing powerhouse, has spoken candidly about why Pakistan players are no longer part of the tournament. He pointed to the deep-rooted political interference within the Pakistan Cricket Board as a major factor behind their continued absence.

Lalit Modi reveals why Pakistan players remain out of IPL

While Pakistani cricketers featured in the league’s inaugural season, the situation changed drastically after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rising political tensions between India and Pakistan prompted the BCCI to bar their participation, a stance that remains unchanged as relations have only deteriorated further over the years. Since then, the two nations have avoided bilateral series, meeting only in ICC and ACC tournaments.

The former IPL chairman said that had the PCB functioned independently at the time, he might have been able to find a way forward for Pakistan players, but constant government interference and political influence in their board only complicated matters further, making any resolution increasingly difficult.

"I was the one that brought Pakistani players into the IPL and then I had to move them after the 26/11 massacre in Bombay. The problem is if the Pakistan Cricket Board was independent and ran independently, if it wasn't politically influenced, we would have some traction. But today the Pakistan Cricket Board is so politicised by the powers that be and they are pulling the levers and making it political. We have tension at that level, political level and that is not going away. It's only going to get worse. So I fear for the players," Lalit Modi said in a podcast with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"No immediate solution for IND-PAK tensions"

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Lalit Modi’s strong words on Pakistan players’ IPL exile, says 'it's only going to get worse': ‘PCB is so politicised’
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