Lalit Modi’s strong words on Pakistan players’ IPL exile, says 'it's only going to get worse': ‘PCB is so politicised’

Lalit Modi, the architect behind the IPL’s rise into a global cricketing powerhouse, has spoken candidly about why Pakistan players are no longer part of the tournament. He pointed to the deep-rooted political interference within the Pakistan Cricket Board as a major factor behind their continued absence.

Lalit Modi reveals why Pakistan players remain out of IPL

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While Pakistani cricketers featured in the league’s inaugural season, the situation changed drastically after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rising political tensions between India and Pakistan prompted the BCCI to bar their participation, a stance that remains unchanged as relations have only deteriorated further over the years. Since then, the two nations have avoided bilateral series, meeting only in ICC and ACC tournaments.

The former IPL chairman said that had the PCB functioned independently at the time, he might have been able to find a way forward for Pakistan players, but constant government interference and political influence in their board only complicated matters further, making any resolution increasingly difficult.

"I was the one that brought Pakistani players into the IPL and then I had to move them after the 26/11 massacre in Bombay. The problem is if the Pakistan Cricket Board was independent and ran independently, if it wasn't politically influenced, we would have some traction. But today the Pakistan Cricket Board is so politicised by the powers that be and they are pulling the levers and making it political. We have tension at that level, political level and that is not going away. It's only going to get worse. So I fear for the players," Lalit Modi said in a podcast with former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"No immediate solution for IND-PAK tensions"

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{{^usCountry}} The 62-year-old also made it clear that the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon, citing the continued politicisation of the PCB as a major roadblock in easing tensions between India and Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 62-year-old also made it clear that the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon, citing the continued politicisation of the PCB as a major roadblock in easing tensions between India and Pakistan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I fear that it may not be possible in the near future primarily because of the politicisation by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Pakistan and unfortunately that's the way it is," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I fear that it may not be possible in the near future primarily because of the politicisation by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Pakistan and unfortunately that's the way it is," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also pointed out that Bangladesh had faced a similar situation, which even led to them missing the 2026 T20 World Cup, and cautioned that they should avoid repeating the same mistakes that, in his view, have plagued the PCB. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also pointed out that Bangladesh had faced a similar situation, which even led to them missing the 2026 T20 World Cup, and cautioned that they should avoid repeating the same mistakes that, in his view, have plagued the PCB. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I don't see an immediate solution right now and and you saw Bangladesh trying to get into it. They shouldn't have," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I don't see an immediate solution right now and and you saw Bangladesh trying to get into it. They shouldn't have," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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