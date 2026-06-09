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Lara, Sobers rolled into one, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets into the good books of possibly the greatest ever fast bowler

Glenn McGrath is impressed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but believes the youngster still has plenty to prove.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 11:43 am IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to impress the very best. After earning praise from cricketing circles across the world for his batting exploits, the youngster has now found an admirer in none other than the legendary Glenn McGrath. Widely regarded as the greatest right-arm fast bowler of all time, McGrath was blown away by Sooryavanshi's performances in IPL 2026, where he finished with 776 runs and won the Orange Cap.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found another admirer(Screengrab)

However, as highly as McGrath rates Sooryavanshi, he is reserving his final judgment until he sees how the youngster fares away from home. Sooryavanshi has already enjoyed considerable success with India Under 19, scoring centuries in England, Australia and South Africa. But now that he is part of the senior setup, his performances in Ireland and England later this month could go a long way towards determining whether he earns McGrath's full stamp of approval.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays one shot too many in disappointing India A outing; Sri Lankan pacer erupts in celebration

Perhaps one day Sooryavanshi will play Test cricket and even flourish in it. The youngster himself told Sunil Gavaskar that he has already begun practicing with the red ball. Rest assured, when that time comes, McGrath will have a keen eye on how the prodigy fares in the longest format.

“I like to think players will look after Test cricket and it's still the ultimate. But there's some players that probably don't want to play a longer version of the game. You look at Tim David for Australia, came through, played IPL before he played for Australia. Maybe that's just the modern game. You'd have to ask him (Vaibhav) whether he has aspirations of going on to play red ball cricket, Test cricket for India," McGrath was quoted as saying by the New Indian Express.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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