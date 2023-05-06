Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Last 18 months how he performed, he is ahead of...': Ex-BCCI selector justifies IPL 2023 star’s Team India selection

'Last 18 months how he performed, he is ahead of...': Ex-BCCI selector justifies IPL 2023 star’s Team India selection

ByHT Sports Desk
May 06, 2023 05:12 PM IST

A former BCCI selector justified a wicketkeeper-batter's Team India selection, crediting his performances in IPL and domestic cricket.

Currently Punjab Kings' second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, Jitesh Sharma has been in good form and has justified his Team India in their last two series. Although he was selected, he failed to make a single appearance. The 29-year-old has registered 239 runs in 10 matches, at a strike rate of 165.97 and 26.56 average. He registered his highest score of this season in PBKS' latest outing in Match 46, where they lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets. The wicketkeeper-batter smacked an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 27 balls, packed with five fours and two sixes as PBKS posted 214/3 in 20 overs.

Team India players in action.(File)

The innings also saw Liam Livingstone hammer an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 42 deliveries. Meanwhile, MI spinner Piyush Chawla took two wickets. Chasing a target of 215 runs, MI reached 216/4 in 18.5 overs, courtesy of some fine batting from Ishan Kishan (75), Suryakumar Yadav (66) and Tilak Varma (26*). For Punjab's bowling department, Nathan Ellis scalped two dismissals.

Also Read | Shaun Pollock totally 'surprised' by Sanju Samson's baffling tactics vs GT, says 'it was a batting meltdown'

Speaking to PTI, former India chief selector Sunil Joshi, who is also PBKS' spin bowling coach, justified Jitesh's Team India selection and credited it to his form in the last 18 months in domestic cricket and IPL.

"Jitesh has been wonderful. It shows his quality and one of the reasons he was picked in the Indian team in place of Sanju Samson. In the last 18 months how he has performed in domestic and IPL and that is the reason he is being ahead of some other wicketkeepers", he said.

"Jitesh was already in the team in the last T20 series. His role is to go out and express himself with the bat and enjoy, and he has been doing that for Punjab Kings."

Explaining why he is perfect for the T20 format, Joshi further added, "Lets stick to the T20 format, he has done well consistently in this format in the last two years of IPL. That performance was recognised by the wise people who picked him for the Indian team."

Despite Jitesh's incredible form, PBKS have been in erratic form in IPL 2023 and are currently seventh in the points table with 10 points in 10 games, packed with five wins and five defeats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
ipl indian premier league sunil joshi india cricket team bcci punjab kings
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP