'Last year DK had a purple patch...': Du Plessis points out key reason for RCB's failure to reach IPL 2023 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their IPL 2023 campaign on a bittersweet note, losing to Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their final league fixture, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The result also saw RCB fail to reach the playoffs, finishing in sixth position in the table with 14 points in 14 games. Chasing a target of 198 runs, GT reached 198/4 in 19.1 overs, with opener Shubman Gill smacking the match-winning six. The India star hammered an unbeaten knock of 104 runs off 52 balls. It was also Gill's second-straight IPL century. For RCB's bowling department, Mohammed Siraj took two wickets.

Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for a golden duck vs GT.(PTI)

Initially, RCB posted 197/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a second-straight ton from none other than Virat Kohli. The former RCB skipper whacked 101* runs off 61 deliveries. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad was in fiery bowling form for GT and scalped two wickets. RCB's innings also saw wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik's poor form continue as he was dismissed by Yash Dayal for a golden duck.

It was also Karthik's fourth duck of the season. The veteran has been dismissed for 17 ducks in IPL, which is also the highest by any cricketer. Receiving a short delivery down leg in the 15th over, Karthik tried to pull, but could only glove it to the wicketkeeper for a catch.

Speaking after the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis pointed out Karthik's poor form in the middle order. He also explained that teams that have succeeded this season have had good hitters in the middle order

"Last year DK had a purple patch and was finishing games left, right and centre, but this season it wasn't to be. And if you see the teams that succeed they have some good hitters at five at six probably six and seven", Du Plessis said.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has the record for most ducks in a single IPL season, five in the ongoing campaign. Karthik became the seventh player to bag four ducks in a single season. He joined the likes of Herschelle Gibbs, Shikhar Dhawan and Eoin Morgan.

