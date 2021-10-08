‘Last-minute call’: Here's why Manish Pandey is leading SRH against MI in place of Kane Williamson

Manish Pandey revealed why he was captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians instead of regular captain Kane Williamson in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Pandey, standing in his first match as an IPL captain, said Williamson had an injury and it was decided at the last-minute that Pandey would lead SRH against MI.

“First game as captain for SRH, something new to look at. Beginning for the future. It was a last-minute call. Kane got injured. He has a slight niggle on his elbow. Bhuvi had a small niggle in his finger too,” Pandey said at the toss, which MI skipper Rohit Sharma won and opted to bat first We would have batted first.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi replaced Williamson while Pandey himself came on place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

MI are facing an impossible task of trying to win this last match by more than 170 runs to beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Net Run Rate and qualify as the fourth-placed side to the playoffs.

Pandey said, SRH, currently, at the bottom of the table, would give their all to stop MI from achieving the near-impossible.

“We would have batted first. Wicket looks good. We want to give Mumbai the least chance and do whatever is there in our book. Every win counts, it gives you chance to learn. Once last game, I know MI are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready,” Pandey said.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, made two changes to their side. They handed debut to veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in place of Jayant Yadav while Krunal Pandya replaced Saurabh Tiwary.

Speaking at the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done. Two changes. Getting Krunal back and Piyush Chawla back. No Tiwary and Jayant Yadav."

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Piyush Chawla.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.