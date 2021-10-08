IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs MI Match 55: Mumbai Indians opt to bat; Manish Pandey leads SRH in Kane Williamson's absence

SRH vs MI, IPL 2021 Live Score: Mumbai Indians will be on one of their toughest missions when they take on Sunrisers Hderabad in match no. 55 in UAE. A series of losses in the UAE leg have made the calcuation extremely tough for them to qualify for the play offs. They would need to beat SRH by 171 runs. And if they are put to bowl first, it would be an unfortunate end to their campaign that flourished superbly in India but perished in the second phase. Can MI pull off a historic victory tonight? We'll find it out soon.

