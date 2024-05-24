Lee, Parthiv, Dilshan, Swann to play in Legends Intercontinental T20 in Texas

Australian pace great Brett Lee, leading England spinner of yesteryears Graeme Swann, Sri Lankan dasher Tillakaratne Dilshan are some of the prominent names, who will take part in the seven-team Legends Intercontinental T20 league scheduled to take place from August 16 to 28 in Texas. Former cricketers Brett Lee, Parthiv Patel and Graeme Swann during the launch of the Legends Intercontinental T20 Cricket League(PTI)

The USA-based Brosid Sports LLC on Thursday announced the launch of the inaugural edition in the presence of Lee, Swann, Dilshan and former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The tournament will see seven teams -- Indo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions and Caribbean Vikings -- vying for the inaugural title.

The LIT-20 will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams at the end of the league stage advancing to the knockout stage.

A total of 24 exhilarating matches will be played, with each day featuring double-headers. The semi-finals will take place on August 27, followed by the grand finale on August 28.

Lending his support to the league, former Aussie pacer Lee said, "It's always great for us to see guys that I've played against my whole career. I think that's great, seeing that sport does.

"It allows an opportunity for us to catch up again. And now with legends in front of our team, it's going to be a lot of fun. So looking forward to what is in store for the players and it's great," he added.